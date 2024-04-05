Arteta reveals what the key to success for Arsenal this season could be

Arsenal is facing a tough few weeks as they aim to clinch victory in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Gunners are one of the most in-form clubs globally in 2024 and remain undefeated in the league this year.

They have triumphed in all but one of their league fixtures since the year began and overcame a resilient FC Porto team in the last round of the Champions League.

Many more games remain to be played before this season concludes. Arsenal is eager to ensure they maintain their winning streak, likely securing both the Champions League and Premier League titles.

They have transformed their home ground into a fortress, but Arsenal will face challenging away games before the season ends.

The Gunners’ manager acknowledges the significance of these travels but emphasises the importance of winning their home matches as well.

Asked if winning the away games will be a key to success, Mikel Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

“Yes, but at home as well. We have the Champions League games and we have some big games at home, so every game in this league is extremely difficult. You look at last night what happened again and everybody is just suffering to win because the level is so high and we’re going to have a really tough opponent again in Brighton. We know that, so we’ll prepare well and try to be better than them and try to win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning away games has come easy for us this year and hopefully, it will remain that way until the term ends.

