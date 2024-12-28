Arteta reveals what will make Martinelli succeed in replacing Saka

Gabriel Martinelli has been thrust into the limelight following Bukayo Saka’s injury, with the Brazilian winger being shifted to the right wing to fill the void left by the Englishman. Saka had been Arsenal’s go-to player, often the catalyst for their attacking plays. However, with the Euro 2024 finalist sidelined for several weeks, Arsenal has been forced to find a solution to cope without their star player.

The absence of Saka has left a significant gap in the team’s attacking structure, and Martinelli has been tasked with stepping in. This is no easy challenge, especially given that Martinelli is right-footed and naturally plays on the left wing. His switch to the right-wing presents a considerable adjustment, and while he has shown flashes of his potential, it’s clear that the role requires more fine-tuning.

Martinelli now finds himself in a difficult position, trying to replicate Saka’s influence on the pitch. However, with Saka expected to be out for a number of weeks, the Brazilian has no choice but to continue playing on the right wing, striving to make an impact for his team. Mikel Arteta, when asked about Martinelli’s adjustment to the new role, emphasised the importance of support for the young winger.

In his comments to Arsenal Media, Arteta said: “Gabby needs people around him. He needs constant threats. He needs to be always in the last line when the ball is on his side, that he has relationships there, and people close to him because he’s very intuitive. He’s always a threat. I think that if you’re isolating too much, you’re going to suffer, especially playing with a natural foot on the right and that’s things that we can evolve and improve.”

Arteta’s words highlight the challenges Martinelli faces in adapting to a position he hasn’t played much. The Brazilian’s natural instinct is to cut inside from the left, so playing on the right wing presents both technical and tactical obstacles. However, Arteta is confident that Martinelli can continue to evolve in the role, as long as he receives the necessary support and operates in partnership with his teammates.

For Martinelli, the coming weeks will be a crucial period as he looks to improve his performance in the right-wing role. Arsenal will rely on him to step up in Saka’s absence, and with Arteta’s guidance and the support of his teammates, the Brazilian has the potential to grow into a more complete attacking option for the team.

