Arteta reveals why he cannot wait for Sunday to come around

Mikel Arteta is delighted about the final day of the Premier League season this Sunday as Arsenal prepares to compete for the title.

The Gunners are not the favourites because Manchester City currently leads the standings, and City will be champions if they defeat West Ham.

Arsenal faces Everton in front of their fans in a game they also have to win, and their supporters do not expect that to be a problem.

Arsenal manager Arteta is pleased with the progress his team has made and recently said he believes they can win the title.

On Sunday, we will know if his prediction is correct, and he has now explained why that day is already a special one for Arsenal.

Arteta told the Spanish publication, AS:

“It’s going to be a wonderful day on Sunday. It’s the first time since the Emirates Stadium was built that the Premier League will be there waiting for us, with red ribbons.

“If we win and they don’t win, it’s for us. That’s nice and it’s something to live for. There is always hope.

“If this has taught me anything, which I’ve lived through several times, it’s that first you have to do what you have to do, which is already a job, and from then on we’ll see what happens.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No matter what happens on Sunday, it will remain a special day for us because our players have worked hard to take the title race to the final day of the season.

It is truly the first time in a long time that we will approach the final day of the season still retaining a chance to be the Champions of England.