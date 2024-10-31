Arteta reveals why he did not fully rest Saka for the Preston game

Most Arsenal fans were surprised to see Bukayo Saka on the pitch during their recent Carabao Cup match against Preston North End. Saka had just returned from an injury, making an impressive comeback in the Premier League fixture against Liverpool, so the expectation was that he would be rested to ensure his fitness for Arsenal’s upcoming, more critical games. Arsenal seemed to have control of the game against Preston, comfortably leading throughout, which made Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring on Saka in the second half somewhat unexpected.

In recent weeks, Arsenal has struggled with keeping its key players fit, and there is a real concern among fans about Saka’s workload given his importance to the team. Playing Saka even briefly raised fears that the star winger might pick up another injury. Arsenal supporters would have preferred to see him protected and kept fresh, especially in a game that did not appear to need his presence to secure a win.

However, Arteta has defended his decision, shedding light on why he involved Saka despite the risks. He explained to Arsenal Media that Saka prefers to play at least a few minutes if he’s travelling with the team, as it keeps him “in rhythm” and involved. Arteta further mentioned that Saka’s brief appearance was also strategic, allowing Gabriel Martinelli—who had made a significant impact in the first half—a bit of rest. Arteta said, “He travelled with us so he always says that once I’m here I prefer to play a few minutes as well to protect Gabi [Martinelli]… it worked out well.”

Arsenal fans appreciate Saka’s enthusiasm and dedication, but they remain cautious about risking his fitness in lower-stakes matches. As one of the most crucial players in Arsenal’s campaign, preserving his availability for critical Premier League and Champions League games will be essential. While Arteta’s move may have worked this time, fans hope the club will err on the side of caution going forward.

