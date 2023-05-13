Arteta reveals why he hasnt watched All or Nothing?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he hasn’t watched the club’s Amazon All or Nothing series.

Arsenal had been the subject of one of the most-watched All or Nothing series as the cameras followed them through last season.

The Gunners nearly clinched a place in the top four, thanks to some inspirational leadership from Arteta and are also being filmed in this campaign.

Those who have watched the series enjoyed how Arteta led the team, yet the Spaniard has not seen the content.

Ahead of Arsenal’s match against Brighton, he gives his reasons why. The ex-midfielder said via Goal.com:

“I asked certain people that are really relevant in my life to watch it carefully and give me an assessment of what they think. Because I much more prefer their assessment than mine. Because I don’t like watching myself on TV, in press conferences. I don’t like listening to my voice. I don’t like that, so probably my judgement is going to be not the best.”

He did, however, admit: “In the summer I’m going to watch it.”

Arteta has an interesting point of view about watching himself, but the most important thing is that he is leading the club well.

In those videos, we can tell that he isn’t acting for the camera and his players are also not distracted by it, which is a great thing to see.

Hopefully, the next season of the series will be interesting as we secure a return to the Champions League.

