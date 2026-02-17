Arteta reveals why he is confident about Arsenal’s title chances

Arsenal are just weeks away from potentially ending their wait for another trophy, although the outcome of the season remains uncertain. The Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, have reached the final of the Carabao Cup and have progressed to the next stage of both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

With the campaign entering its decisive phase, Arsenal have placed themselves in a strong position across all competitions. It is difficult not to regard them as favourites in the tournaments they continue to contest, and there is a growing expectation that the season could conclude on a positive note.

Strong Position Across Competitions

In previous seasons, Arsenal have come close to lifting silverware only to fall short at the final hurdle. However, this campaign feels markedly different. The team has demonstrated resilience, consistency and maturity in high-pressure situations, strengthening belief within the squad and among supporters.

The players appear convinced that they can carry their momentum through to the end of the season and secure tangible success. Fans share that optimism, although some external observers still harbour doubts about whether Arsenal can deliver when it matters most.

Arteta’s Belief Driving the Squad

A significant factor behind the renewed confidence is the belief instilled by Mikel Arteta. The manager has consistently emphasised preparation and daily standards as the foundation of the team’s progress. Asked why he believes they can win the title, Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“They have given me the confidence that what we’ve done up to now, every single day, and the biggest reassurance in every competition, the manner we’ve done it, with all the challenges that we’ve faced already, gives me confidence because it’s the way we prepare.

“I don’t get the confidence for the things that I imagine, but for the things that I see every day and the preparation and how much the players want it. We are where we want to be, that’s for sure.”

Arteta’s remarks underline the collective belief within the squad. As the final months approach, Arsenal’s preparation and mindset could prove decisive in determining whether this promising season ends with long-awaited silverware.

