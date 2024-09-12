Arteta reveals why he is excited about continuing to work at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has extended his contract at Arsenal for another three seasons, and the Spaniard has shared what keeps him excited about working at the Emirates.

Arteta is now considered one of the best managers in England, thanks to the remarkable transformation he has overseen at Arsenal.

Before his arrival, the club was stuck in a cycle of mediocrity, but he gradually instilled a winning culture and reshaped the team.

Under his leadership, Arsenal has emerged as the second-best team in the Premier League over the past two seasons, and everyone at the club has been eager for him to renew his contract.

After signing the extension, Arteta was asked what excites him most about working at Arsenal.

He told the club media:

“The people and the ambition of the club. I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with the good people that we have in the organisation. I start with my coaching staff, they are relentless in supporting me, challenging me, inspiring me, giving me ideas, and making me a better coach and a better person every single day.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels great to have Arteta on our side for a few more seasons, and we expect his team to win multiple trophies sooner rather than later.

