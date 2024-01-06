Arteta reveals why he relishes matches against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has shared his perspective on why he relishes matches against Liverpool as his Arsenal team prepares to face them this weekend.

Having played for Liverpool’s city rivals Everton for several seasons during his career, Arteta is well-acquainted with the intense rivalry between the red and blue sides of the city.

As the manager of Arsenal, he recognises that Liverpool stands as one of his team’s most significant rivals, emphasising the need to approach each encounter with seriousness and determination.

In their last visit to Anfield, Arsenal secured a 1-1 draw, establishing themselves as a formidable opponent for the Reds.

Ahead of their game this weekend, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It is special for me and I have so many memories from playing against them [Liverpool].

‘They are a top side and it requires a big operation. A lot of preparation and that’s what we have to do.

‘That was proved again a week or two ago when we played them at Anfield – it was an incredible match. I hope it will be a very good match again.

‘We are really happy with the atmosphere that we have created at the Emirates. It has been really supportive.

‘Can we tweak it and make it even more hostile? I think we can. That’s the next step in my opinion.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to defeat Liverpool and Arteta’s mindset about them will make it easier for him to prepare his team for the match.

They will be without some key men, including Mohamed Salah, and it is a good time for us to beat them.

