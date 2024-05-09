Arteta reveals why it is great that Jorginho has signed a new contract

Mikel Arteta has highlighted Jorginho’s importance to his team after the Italian midfielder signed a new contract at the Emirates.

Jorginho has been a key player for the Gunners in the second half of this season after joining them halfway through last season.

Arsenal added him to their squad to benefit from his rich experience, considering he has also played for top clubs like Chelsea and Napoli.

The Italy international, who also won Euro 2020 and the Champions League in 2021, has been showcasing his value to Arsenal.

The club’s fans have been urging them to secure him on a new deal as soon as possible, and they finally did so today.

Revealing how important the ex-Chelsea man is to the team, Arteta said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us. Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has earned his new deal and the midfielder will now look to win some trophies with us as he has done at Chelsea and with Italy.

