Arteta reveals why Willian is the player that Arsenal need now

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Willian’s mindset is the reason why the Gunners offered the Brazilian a three-year deal.

Willian had become a free agent after he failed to agree on a new deal with Chelsea.

He was wanted by several teams but Arsenal won the race for the Brazilian’s signature.

The winger had wanted to remain at Chelsea, but he made it clear that he will only sign a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge, the best Chelsea could offer him was a two-year deal and he rejected it.

He has now joined Arsenal for a mouth-watering £220k per week deal despite the club claiming that it is suffering financially and laying off some of their staff.

There are critics of the deal, particularly the length because Willian is also 32, but Arteta has defended Arsenal’s decision to sign him.

The Spaniard claimed that when he spoke with Willian, the Brazilian’s hunger to do more in his career impressed him and that is why he had to complete the signing.

‘I want players who are optimistic and willing and they want to win for our club,’ the Arsenal boss said via Mail Online.

‘That is the feeling I got from the first day I met Willian. He is not satisfied with what he has done in his career, which is a lot, and he is going to bring some special qualities for our team.’