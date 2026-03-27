Arteta rewarded with award nomination for Arsenal’s fine form

Arsenal won all three of their Premier League matches in March, moving a step closer to becoming champions of England. Their strong run of form has reinforced their position as the most consistent team in the league this season, putting them in a favourable position to secure the title for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners have worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to reach this point, although there have been moments of inconsistency that have prevented them from creating a more comfortable gap over Manchester City. Despite this, they remain in control of the title race, and many still expect them to finish the season as champions.

Arteta Earns Recognition

Maintaining momentum will be crucial in the final stages of the season, particularly as Manchester City continue to apply pressure. Arsenal may need to win most, if not all, of their remaining fixtures, or at the very least ensure their rivals do not put together a flawless run.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award for March after guiding his team to three consecutive league victories. The wins came against Chelsea, Brighton, and Everton, fixtures in which dropped points were a real possibility.

However, Arsenal demonstrated their quality and resilience, securing maximum points and further strengthening their title credentials. Their ability to deliver results in potentially difficult matches highlights their maturity and growth as a team.

Focus on the Final Stretch

Looking ahead, Arsenal must continue to perform at a high level to ensure they remain ahead in the title race. Every match will carry significant importance, and any lapse in concentration could prove costly.

The team’s discipline, organisation, and attacking efficiency have been key to their success so far. If they can sustain these qualities in the closing weeks, they will place themselves in the strongest possible position to finally secure the Premier League crown and complete a remarkable season.