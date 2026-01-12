Arteta – Right to be conservative or wrong not to gamble ?

Arsenal’s tactical approach last Thursday continues to divide the fanbase, with strong opinions on whether caution or ambition should have defined the night. Many supporters felt that Arsenal versus Liverpool was a poor advertisement for English football, particularly given it featured the reigning champions against the side widely tipped to challenge for their title. For some, it was seen as an insult to the 60,000 supporters who stood in freezing rain and endured travel disruption.
Context behind a cautious approach
There is a growing belief that results elsewhere may have influenced Arsenal’s mindset. With Manchester City and Aston Villa dropping points the day before, questions have been raised about whether that altered the way the fixture was approached. As with the meeting at Anfield earlier in the season, there was a sense that if both managers had been offered an early final whistle, they would have accepted a draw without hesitation. From that perspective, the approach was not necessarily wrong.
History provides plenty of examples of elite managers prioritising not losing over winning. Footage of Jose Mourinho preparing for major encounters shows him openly questioning whether victory was realistic, while being adamant that “we cannot lose”. At his peak, the Portuguese coach would have gladly settled for a goalless draw after a rival slip up and celebrated the outcome regardless of entertainment value. The same pragmatic streak could be seen in Rafael Benitez at his most effective.
Evolution of Arsenal’s identity
A few seasons ago, Paul Merson spoke about wanting Arsenal to be capable of grinding out an ugly 0-0. That mentality now exists. The team has developed resilience, mental strength and a desire to be difficult to beat, shedding the naivety of previous years. However, this evolution clashes with the values many supporters grew up with under Arsene Wenger, where success was paired with expansive football.
Adjusting to a model where defensive solidity, set pieces and fine margins are central is challenging. It does not mean Mikel Arteta is wrong, but it does require patience. The lingering concern is whether the players froze when rivals slipped up, rather than embracing the opportunity. That fuels the debate.
Should Arteta emulate Mourinho and Benitez by prioritising control, or follow the bravery of Sir Alex Ferguson and Wenger by gambling? The divide among supporters suggests this question is far from settled.
As long as we win the league, it doesn’t matter. Was Arteta cautious last Thursday? He put attackers on. Or was it the way we play? Putting us under pressure again, when we shouldn’t have been.
The reason I chose Arsenal as my club was not due to family tradition, where I was born or live, or influenced by any similar factors.
I live in the States, so I watched PL games, learned about clubs and their fans, and manager’s style of play.
It was Wenger’s free flowing, slick passing, attacking style of play that pulled me in. Sure at times it’s frustrating, but almost always entertaining.
I’m not a fan of being safe and playing “not to lose.” To quote Norwegian band A-Ha, “…it’s no better being safe than sorry…” it has a ring of truth to it.
What has “playing not to lose” won for us?
Nothing, (so far), it’s not entertaining, and hard to cheer and celebrate going into a shell for 45 minutes to protect a 1-0 scoreline.
It’s just my opinion and preference. Rather suffer the ups and downs of an exciting roller-coaster ride, than the stale, safe, playing not to lose style.
I prefer seeing player creativity than a sterile controlled approach on the pitch.
I think we all want what you want as well. A couple of seasons or so ago, I thought the team played exciting football. There have been occasions when Arsenal have looked superb. The thrashing of City at home last season showed that it’s not impossible. The Villa game recently was also a great game So far, playing exciting football hasn’t won us the league and neither has conservative football. Until Arteta and his players get over the line, I think there will always be the opinion that safe football is the cause but I think it’s been a combination of factors
Exactly Durand ,everything is robotic,scripted.
Just read we have got ourselves a throw-in Guru 😂 we will have more coaches in the dugout than players on the pitch soon .
Dan Kit,
The Kick-off specialist arrives next week. 🤦♂️😂👍
Durand,
I join Reggie in agreeing with you.👍
Arteta’s pragmatic tactics have been making us finish as an EPL runner-up three years in a row and leading in the current league table, but he would need to be more adventurous sometimes if he wants to win a major trophy
Liverpool didn’t have Ekitike/ Isak/ Salah/ Diaz/ Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk has become much slower and Konate seemed distracted by his transfer/ deal plan, yet Arteta still didn’t have the cojones to use a high-risk tactic after the sixtieth minute of the game
I just hope Arteta can regain his confidence with the return of Jesus and Havertz
But if course, the counter argument to your perfectly sensible post, Durand, is that trophies have not materialised by playing the free flowing football you and I (along with millions of other fans) love to see.
I didn’t see the Liverpool game, but watched the highlights later.
It seemed to me that, especially in the first half, we were certainly attacking them and we should acknowledge they played a very good defensive game… they aren’t the current champions for nothing.
I go back to the Wolves game, where I witnessed the worst game of football (in my opinion) for many seasons, but it wasn’t because we were negative or cautious – it was because the players couldn’t put two passes together, thought it would be a easy three points and individuals (Saka in particular) decided they would win the game on their own.
Mikel comes in for an awful lot of stick regarding micro managing his players and I agree with some of the criticism.
But look at how Guardiola, Klopp and Clough used to drill their players.
In summary, we were held by a team that came for a point, executed their game plan to perfection and we couldn’t break them down.
Until Arteta wins a big trophy especially the epl or Champions League his tactics won’t be considered good.
I don’t think Arsenal were cautious against Liverpool,particularly in the first half. In the second half, we couldn’t string passes together but I don’t think it had to do with caution. It was more that Liverpool were just better in the second half. Most of our players looked a bit off.
I think the robotic style we see today isn’t just about Arsenal but something happening all over the league. The game has become more tactical and physical. It is just the current iteration of the game- it won’t last forever.
To an extent, you can ‘blame’ Guardiola for the prevailing style. His influence is such that most EPL sides had to change approach to cope with the robotic City style. It’s not a coincidence that once other teams became more robotic, City have not been as dominant as they used to be.
Also, the narrative that Arsenal play a cautious game doesn’t make sense to me. It’s perhaps robotic but definitely not cautious. We play the highest defensive line in the league and have generated the highest xG – doesn’t support the caution narrative, but the media can say anything and people will buy it.
I also tend to think that because Arteta and the boys haven’t won a major trophy, they are trying to be too perfect- not make mistakes. It’s understandable.
I believe once they win something big,they’ll be able to relax and express themselves. It’s like when you’re trying to woo a partner, you try too hard to be perfect. But once you win them over, you can relax a bit and express yourself freely. It’s just human nature, I think.
They just need to win and then they’ll get that swagger,belief,arrogance and inevitability that you can only get from winning
I don’t think we played conservative, definitely not the first half. That said, we didn’t come out of the blocks for the second half like we did against Villa. Liverpool got the better of us in midfield and we didn’t react, was that conservative tactics, or rather we were out maneuvered by Slot ‘s tactics? Just changing the wingers doesn’t mean we were aggressive either. Maybe poor tactics rather than a conservative mindset. Liverpool played not to concede in the first half and we fizzled out in the second. Hopefully we can improve now that Jesus and Havertz are back. Gyokeres is not working, whatever the reason. He is like a moth to a light running into defenders rather than into goal scoring opportunities. I have heard enough about his work of the ball, he needs to do more with the ball.