Arteta – Right to be conservative or wrong not to gamble ?

Arsenal’s tactical approach last Thursday continues to divide the fanbase, with strong opinions on whether caution or ambition should have defined the night. Many supporters felt that Arsenal versus Liverpool was a poor advertisement for English football, particularly given it featured the reigning champions against the side widely tipped to challenge for their title. For some, it was seen as an insult to the 60,000 supporters who stood in freezing rain and endured travel disruption.

Context behind a cautious approach

There is a growing belief that results elsewhere may have influenced Arsenal’s mindset. With Manchester City and Aston Villa dropping points the day before, questions have been raised about whether that altered the way the fixture was approached. As with the meeting at Anfield earlier in the season, there was a sense that if both managers had been offered an early final whistle, they would have accepted a draw without hesitation. From that perspective, the approach was not necessarily wrong.

History provides plenty of examples of elite managers prioritising not losing over winning. Footage of Jose Mourinho preparing for major encounters shows him openly questioning whether victory was realistic, while being adamant that “we cannot lose”. At his peak, the Portuguese coach would have gladly settled for a goalless draw after a rival slip up and celebrated the outcome regardless of entertainment value. The same pragmatic streak could be seen in Rafael Benitez at his most effective.

Evolution of Arsenal’s identity

A few seasons ago, Paul Merson spoke about wanting Arsenal to be capable of grinding out an ugly 0-0. That mentality now exists. The team has developed resilience, mental strength and a desire to be difficult to beat, shedding the naivety of previous years. However, this evolution clashes with the values many supporters grew up with under Arsene Wenger, where success was paired with expansive football.

Adjusting to a model where defensive solidity, set pieces and fine margins are central is challenging. It does not mean Mikel Arteta is wrong, but it does require patience. The lingering concern is whether the players froze when rivals slipped up, rather than embracing the opportunity. That fuels the debate.

Should Arteta emulate Mourinho and Benitez by prioritising control, or follow the bravery of Sir Alex Ferguson and Wenger by gambling? The divide among supporters suggests this question is far from settled.