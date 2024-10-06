Arteta rotated the side well but this Arsenal duo need to improve quickly

Arteta decided to switch things up in his starting 11 as the Gunners took on the Saints on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

The notable changes were Jorginho starting at midfield (Thomas Partey played right back), Gabriel Jesus leading the attack, and Raheem Sterling starting on the left wing. The trio has been warming up the bench, hoping to put on a show of their own and possibly secure a spot in Arteta’s starting 11, but unfortunately, neither Jesus nor Sterling made a significant impression.

The duo didn’t show any desire to force themselves into the Arsenal starting 11. That said, Gabriel Martinelli, who was also where they were just a month or so ago, but now he seems to be on a resurgence; he’s back assisting and scoring while threatening defenders with his pace. However, prior to his resurgence, he was a source of frustration. Maybe both Sterling and Jesus need a conversation with him about coming back up to the standard because both are miles and miles away.

With those two in the first half, the Arsenal attack looked toothless. But when Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard replaced them, they breathed fresh air into the Gunners’ attack, changing the entire game.

There was a time when Jesus wasn’t scoring, but he played incredibly well and brought others into the game. These days, he doesn’t even make his teammates look better, pulling the strings in attack. He is rash, and his decision-making is poor.

As for Sterling, one might argue he’s rusty, but for all the experience he had and the fact he had a good preseason, he ought to have done better. That said, I doubt Arteta will ever start Sterling and Jesus together again, they’re the same profile and can’t really complement each other.

Daniel O

