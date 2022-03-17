Mikel Arteta rues those chances ‘you have to score’ after his Arsenal side were downed 2-0 by Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Gunners put in a strong performance against one of the best teams in Europe at present, and while they came out second best, you can’t help but feel that if they had taken one of the chance to open the scoring themselves, things could have gone differently.

Arteta certainly believes his side were unfortunate in that sense, and admits to being ‘disappointed’ to have come out as the loser after such a hotly-contested matchup.

“That was the difference in the game,” Arteta told Arsenal Media after the final whistle.

“We kept trying, we believed. The way they executed the game plan was phenomenal.

“The courage and the energy that they showed. How they competed against this phenomenal Liverpool team was great to watch, but we’re disappointed because we didn’t get anything from the game.

“When you have those moments you have to score if you want to win against those teams.”

When you look at the game overall it is easy to say that the best side won, but before their opening goal it could easily have gone either way, and it isn’t outrageous to believe that we would also have been able to have taken advantage of the lead if we had found the net first also, just as our opponents did.

Do you agree that the result could easily have gone the other way if we struck first?

Patrick

