Arteta says Arsenal “are happy where we are” in the title race

The Premier League title race is growing more competitive by the day, with Manchester City closing in on Arsenal. One mistake may change everything for the Gunners, and the 2-2 draw away to West Ham could deny Arsenal the chance to finish the season in style.

Arteta understands this all too well; all it takes is hearing him tell his players to soak up the pressure and finish what they started, to realise how crucial the next few weeks are. Yes, some say Man City are favourites to lift the PL title, but to this claim, Arteta said via Arsenal.com, “If you asked them at the start of the season, it was like this, so nothing has changed.

“You need luck in the right moment. That is really important and how you think about it. There is another part in sports; it’s about inches. Those inches have to go your way.

“We are where we are. We are happy where we are. We have to finish the job. In order to do that, we need that extra bit of everybody.”

While Manchester City wins, Arsenal must also win. This weekend, Arsenal failed to do so, with Manchester City thumping Leicester 3-1 and Arsenal drawing 2-2 with West Ham. The Gunners have the opportunity to widen the gap on City to 7 points next weekend when they face Southampton in the PL, Manchester City will be playing in the FA Cup semis.

Arsenal’s win over the Saints will put pressure on Guardiola and his team, pressure that Arsenal should take advantage of when they visit the Etihad after next weekend.

That will be the “Cup Final” where we find out if Arteta’s young guns can really compete with the very best or not.

