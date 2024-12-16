Arteta says Arsenal “deserved to win” but was he really happy with his players?

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts as Jurrien Timber of Arsenal challenges Iliman Ndiaye of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta seems to be one of the few observers from this weekend who was content with Arsenal’s performance.

Our manager felt we “deserved to win”, had dominated the game, he couldn’t ask for any more and that his players did everything feasible to give themselves the highest percentage of winning.

Of course it could be a deliberate ploy from our boss. A conscious decision not to undermine a squad’s confidence any further. With a hectic schedule, now is not the time for any hard truths.

That’s fine.

If the Spaniard wants to keep any criticism of the dressing room, that’s his prerogative. As long as he went to bed Saturday evening realizing things need to change, that’s the main thing.

What if though?

What if he genuinely thinks the Everton display was acceptable?

Because how we played against the Toffees wasn’t a one off. We are no longer a team who guarantees that they will make chances. That’s why the Emirates has gone back to not taking much to get very apprehensive.

Our tactics are designed to be hard to break down, and it should be stressed we have won many fixtures based on that approach. The Gunners can now go away from home and if needed can fight and grind out three points.

Yet Mikel Arteta used to play under Mr. Wenger. The 42-year-old used to wear our captain’s armband. He likes to preach the standards of the crest and does not tolerate anyone who doesn’t follow those values.

A former skipper of AFC must know you can’t be satisfied with what we put together in a home match against the 16th in the division?

Especially when the whole ground knew at half time that Liverpool was a goal down and man down.

Where was the urgency?

With a straight face, he tried to boast how Evertonians were running the other way and were restricted to barely anything. Again, the fear is he believes these words?

In reality, Sean Dyche was always going to park the bus in North London. That was more due to their system than anything special we did.

It was our choice to pass the ball sideways, cross aimlessly, not take any risks and rely too much on Saka.

They say when someone is feeling pressure, you can tell by their odd decisions.

If Mr. Wenger needed a goal he would have sacrificed a defender for an attacker. Arteta instead in the last game made like for like changes, including taking off one of his most creative options for a teenager yet to start in the league.

He brought on Partey at right back due to his obsession with his defenders playing hybrid. An example of a coach being too clever and over-complicating his ideas.

Remember many who have worked with Arteta claim he doesn’t like flair players but prefers those he can micromanage.

He could order the ball to be moved quicker, for full backs to overlap, for players to take on their man, etc.

Unless of course he’s truly happy with what he’s seeing?

If he is, he won’t be winning a title with us!

Dan

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….