Arteta says Arsenal “dominate the game” but “we need a little bit of luck”

I think most Arsenal fans were resigned to the fact that we were going to suffer yet another defeat last night at Goodison Park, especially when it was revealed that our captain Aubameyang was unable to take the field at the start.

Sure enough we started very slowly and we went 1-0 down after just 22 minutes thanks to another Arsenal own goal, this time from Rob Holding who was under pressure from Calvert-Lewin in Leno’s box.

We managed to pull level through a Pepe penalty ten minutes later, but after Leno had pulled off a top class save in injury time, he had no chance when Mina put away the resulting corner and we went into the break 2-1 down.

To be fair we tried very hard to get back into the game in the second half, but with our luck still being what it is, it was no surprise that we couldn’t get back into the game.

Mikel Arteta yet again had to go into an after-game press conference believing that the best team lost once more. “We controlled them really well, the counter-attacks, apart from a few moments where we lost the ball inside, which is impossible to control.” the boss told Arsenal.com.

“Then we started to look more and more dangerous in the final third, attacking this low block in front is complicated and we generated a lot of situations but they didn’t end up in big chances. Sometimes the cross, sometimes the last action or the shot and the conversion rate has been really low and is something that we must improve dramatically. And then, when we need a little bit of luck, we hit the post or we have some big chances and we don’t put them away.



“I think in the first half, in the first phase, it was slow. Whether it was because the players were a little bit restricted or because they don’t want to make a mistake or just because we felt that it was comfortable to do it. But in the second half it was much better. We talked about it at half-time that the speed has to be much quicker, with the movement and the intention to attack the spaces and we did it much more efficiently but it wasn’t enough to score more goals.”

Arteta must be wondering what on earth he has to do to get a win in the League, and with Chelsea coming to the Emirates next weekend it won’t be easy to bounce back quickly.

Another sad day for Arsenal fans to swallow, but at least the boys showed a lot more fight than they have in recent games…