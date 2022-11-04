Arteta says Arsenal “had to dig in” against Zurich

I think that most Arsenal fans expected Arsenal to easily take all three points last night, but Zurich surprised us all be giving us a really tough game at the Emirates. We just needed to beat the bottom placed team to ensure that we didn’t have to endure a play-off with a Champions League dropout in the next round.

But the Gunners only just managed to narrowly win it, thanks to a great long range Strike by Kieran Tierney which was perfectly placed from outside the box.

Both Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus missed golden chances to settle our nerves, and we even had a scare when Zurich scored but the goal was ruled out as offside, but we managed to hold on to our narrow lead and top the group.

But it seems that Mikel Arteta was not expecting us to have an easy game. He told Arsenal.com: “I expected it to be a tough match. I’ve watched them in the last few games – how they’ve changed since their new manager arrived, how they played against Bodo. You’ve seen it and it was really difficult to get any real momentum with the way that the game developed. We have to adapt to that.

“We had some big chances that we didn’t put away and that made the game more difficult in the last 15 or 20 minutes. We didn’t control certain situations and we had to dig in, which we did. We found a way to win and we’re top of the group.”

And that is the important thing. We can now forget about the Europa League until February and concentrate on keeping up our League record.

Starting against Chelsea on Sunday!

——————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids