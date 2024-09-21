Arteta says Arsenal has prepared for their three away games in six days since pre-season

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, marking the end of a gruelling run of three consecutive away games.

Last weekend, they secured a victory in the North London derby against Tottenham, followed by a visit to Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday.

Their next challenge will be at the Etihad against City, and the Gunners will be aiming for another win.

Fans might be surprised by such a tough schedule, but Mikel Arteta has stated that the team was well aware of this run of fixtures since pre-season and prepared for it long in advance.

Arsenal has been one of the most improved teams in England over the last two seasons, working hard during pre-season to remain competitive regardless of how challenging their fixture list may be.

Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“We’ve been preparing for this since pre-season.

“We knew the schedule and that it’s extremely rare to play in these conditions with three massive away games in six days, but it was what it is so we have prepared for that, physically, mentally and tactically.

“We’re making sure that everyone is ready for it, because we’re going to need them, especially with the injuries that we had from the international break.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the most competent managers in England on our bench, and that is why we trust the gaffer to make the best decisions in every situation.

