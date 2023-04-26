Arteta says Arsenal need “absolute perfection in every single ball” to beat Man city

Without a doubt, the meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal is the most significant game of the season. Whoever wins will have a better chance of winning the league. There’s a lot of pressure in that game, and whoever feels it the most, between Manchester City and Arsenal, may crash.

Many have claimed that Arsenal cannot handle pressure, but Arteta believes that his team is not under any pressure, but if he sees that they are, he has a way to help them deal with the pressure that comes with the stakes in the game against their main rivals, Manchester City; he has a perfect game plan.

“No,” said Arteta about if his team was feeling the pressure. “And if they do, I will just say: ‘I will kill them.’ And I don’t want that at all.”

The Spaniard also dismissed the claims that his side may now be in a place where they see themselves as not capable of managing to win the league.

“Obviously the belief is there,” he added. “When I look at how they trained, how they reacted after that, the mood in the dressing room, how they’ve been defending each other in every moment.

“We really want it, and we’re going to show that again tomorrow night. Then you have to deliver in the right moment, the right performance, and it has to be perfection because that’s what this last level demands; absolute perfection in every single ball.”

Arsenal must do everything possible to leave the Etihad with a big fat W. They have no option because they put themselves in this position by failing to win their last three games. They now need to win each of their remaining games to win the league on May 28th.

Darren N

