Arteta says Arsenal “needed some luck” but “showed great spirit” against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta was obviously very happy to see his Arsenal team defend for their lives to finally get a won over high-flying Chelsea, but he is also aware that our opponents made things easier for Arsenal by missing their chances and hitting the woodwork on two occasions.

The boss of course had to praise our “great spirit” in keeping Thomas Tuchel’s team at bay, but also admits we were lucky, especially with jorginho’s howler that gifted us the lead early in the first half. Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game: “Great win.”

“It shows how tough it is to come here and win against a fantastic team. I think what Thomas is doing is great. They have so much quality, really good organisation and make it really difficult for you. From the beginning, we showed that we were coming here to try to win with the right spirit, with the right attitude, we showed moments of real quality as well. We got the goal and then we had to defend in long periods. To do that, you have to be really committed and resilient. We needed some luck and we had it tonight.”

With Chelsea having two thirds of the possession, Arsenal had little choice but to flood our defence to defend our lead, but despite a full-on onslaught in the closing stages, it was quite an achievement to keep at clean sheet against our rivals. Arteta continued: “It’s really difficult because not many teams manage to do that here. I think we had some really good moments in our high press, and when we had to defend deep I think we had some incredible organisation and really big individual performances there. Then, there’s a moment when we needed some luck and we had some luck.”

Well it may have been a lucky win, but it puts us up into the heady heights of 8th place, and if results go our way in the final few weeks we could easiy find ourselves in the European places after all.

Wouldn’t that be a turn up for the books?