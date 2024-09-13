Arteta says Arsenal needs more tests to know how long Odegaard will be out

There’s uncertainty surrounding Martin Odegaard’s availability for Arsenal’s crucial match against Tottenham this weekend. The Norwegian midfielder picked up an injury during the international break, and initial reports suggested it could be serious. He was even photographed using crutches while boarding a plane, raising concerns among Arsenal fans.

That image left many supporters fearing he would miss the North London derby, one of Arsenal’s key fixtures this season. Odegaard’s presence on the pitch would be vital to their success in such a high-stakes match.

However, there remains a possibility that he might not be available for the game. When asked about the midfielder’s injury status, Mikel Arteta was questioned about whether Odegaard is definitively ruled out of the clash against Spurs.

He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“We need some more tests. Let’s see what happens in the next day or so.

“He is super positive about everything. Martin wants to be there every single day. Let’s see what happens”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be great if Odegaard could play that game, but we would not need to force him to feature if he is not 100% fit.

We have several other players who may not be as good as he is but can step up and fill the void he leaves behind.

ADMIN COMMENT

