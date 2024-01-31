Mikel Arteta says Arsenal “totally dominated” Nottm Forest

As we revealed yesterday, Arsenal haven’t won a game at Forest’s City Ground for many many years, and Mikel Arteta also told us how devastated he was last season when our loss there ended all hopes we had of winning the title.

But thankfully there were no slip-ups this time around and we managed to ground out a win and keep ourselves in the title race for now. We enjoyed over 70% of the possession, and Arteta was proud that we totally dominated Forest, although as usual we had our last minute scare. “I’m really happy with the performance and with the result,” Arteta said. “It was still in our tummy, what happened here last year, and we wanted to put it right.

“We want to generate some momentum now in the league. I think we’ve got that and the performance was very good.

“I thought we completely dominated the game. We had to be patient… we didn’t allow them to run. And we were able to generate chances in various ways, which is really pleasing to see for the team.

“I think we showed a lot of maturity to deal with the game in the way that we had to, but in the last three, four minutes, we conceded a goal – and then you have to suffer in this league.”

I personally am more relieved than anything, and extremely glad we disposed of another ‘bogey team’ that could have derailed our title hopes.

Onwards and upwards!

I’ll be cheering Chelsea on tonight with more hope than expectation, but I hope they tire Liverpool out before they come to the Emirates next week.

COYG!

