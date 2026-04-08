Arteta says Arsenal’s substitutes reflect chemistry on their team

Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction after Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz came off the bench to combine for a late winning goal in Arsenal’s victory over Sporting Club in the Champions League.

The result places Arsenal in a strong position, with one foot in the semi-final, although they must still complete the task at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg. The match proved challenging, as Sporting frustrated Arsenal for long periods, but the Gunners ultimately secured the result that mattered most.

Impact from the Bench Proves Crucial

While the performance may not have been dominant, Arsenal’s ability to rely on contributions from substitutes highlights the strength in depth within the squad. The decisive moment came from players introduced during the match, underlining the importance of having quality options available beyond the starting eleven.

This depth is a direct reflection of the club’s investment in strengthening the squad, ensuring that key contributions can come from all areas. The impact made by Martinelli and Havertz demonstrates how crucial squad unity and readiness are in high-pressure situations.

Arteta Praises Team Chemistry

Speaking after the match, Arteta emphasised the collective spirit within the group. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said, “I think that’s a reflection of the chemistry that there is in the team and respecting your role within the day. And my decision that it’s not easy a lot of times to leave certain players on the bench to start with. But that organic is unnatural. They love each other so much that they do it for the team. And when you play with that attitude and that desire, these things can happen. And it’s been, again, a pivotal thing to raise the position that we are in. And we talk about identity. That was one of the main things that I discussed as well because we’re going to need them in the crucial moments to win it for us.”

Arteta’s comments highlight the importance of unity and professionalism within the squad, particularly from those not starting matches. Maintaining this mentality will be essential as Arsenal approaches the decisive stages of the season.

With crucial fixtures ahead, every squad member must remain prepared to contribute. Those starting on the bench will need to be ready to make an impact, as demonstrated in this victory.