Arteta says Arsenal’s supporters make a big difference when they play

Mikel Arteta will lead Arsenal out against Liverpool tomorrow and has highlighted the importance of supporter influence as the Gunners prepare for a crucial home fixture. With the defending champions visiting the Emirates, Arsenal are keen to maximise every possible advantage as they continue their push at the top of the Premier League table.
Arsenal aim to harness home advantage
Arsenal will be determined to make full use of their home support when Liverpool arrives this week. While the Reds have endured a difficult season by their usual standards, the Gunners have been in strong form for much of the campaign and will be focused on delivering another convincing performance. Their consistency and discipline have placed them at the summit of the league standings, reinforcing belief within the club that this season could end with major success.
The work carried out over recent seasons is beginning to bear fruit, with Arsenal establishing themselves as genuine title contenders. However, there is a clear understanding within the squad that momentum can only be maintained by treating each match on its own merits. Liverpool’s visit represents another significant test, one that requires complete focus and intensity from the first minute.
Arteta stresses supporter impact
Arteta has repeatedly spoken about the role supporters play in shaping Arsenal’s performances, and he believes their presence can make a decisive difference. Liverpool is renowned for the backing it receives at their own ground, and Arteta wants a similar atmosphere created in north London to inspire his players.
Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal Media, “We’re going to have our crowd, our supporters, very early. Before eight o’clock, everybody will be there, creating an amazing atmosphere and looking forward to it.
“[Our supporters] have been unbelievable again this season, and it makes such a difference; we become a different team. The level of energy, commitment, confidence and desire that we can show in every action is transmitted by them, and we need them tomorrow and every game.”
