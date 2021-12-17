Arteta says Aubameyang still “not available for selection” to face Leeds

So the mystery deepens with the earliest news coming out of Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Leeds game is that our (ex) captain is still “not available for selection” for the match.

Aubameyang was not allwed to play against Southampton, and he was apparently punished for his ‘breach of discipline’ by being left out of the squad for the match against West Ham, where his replacements had an excellent game to put Auba’s return in doubt anyway.

Personally I thought that that would be the end of his punishment and that our striker would get back on the training ground, put his head down, and work hard to get his place in the team back, but now that Arteta has told us he is still not available, it makes one think that there are further or deeper issues that need to be resolved before he can rejoin the fold….

Let the speculation begin!