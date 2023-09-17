Arteta says Declan Rice “is finding it really easy” to fit in at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was looking to add another midfield engine to his squad in 2023. His thirst could only be satisfied by a £105 million move for Declan Rice. Four match days into the 2023–24 Premier League season, the deal for the former West Ham man is proving worthwhile.

Arteta can’t stop gushing about how fantastic his No. 41 has been since joining his project, moving from the London Stadium to the Emirates in the summer. The 24-year-old has seamlessly integrated into Arsenal’s midfield, as if he were the missing piece of their midfield puzzle.

Without Thomas Partey, Arsenal’s central midfield would struggle. That has changed, as Rice has added a new dynamic to Arsenal’s central midfield.

Even though Partey is sidelined with an injury, the Arsenal midfield is now in capable hands.

He’s been at the heart of everything good the Gunners have done, and his goal against Manchester United just added to his superb start to life as a Gunner.

Mikel Arteta believes the Englishman is enjoying his time at Arsenal, which is critical to his team’s aspirations this season.The 24-year-old is a complete midfielder who can defend and attack.

https://x.com/footballdaily/status/1702665650697544071?s=20

As Arteta said about Rice settling in on Arsenal.com : Yeah, so obviously you always hope that the transition is going to be smooth and fast. But then sometimes, the reality is very different. In this case, I think it’s been really positive. I think he’s finding it really easy. I think he understood the team and our way of playing really, really fast and things are going well for him.

He is also a powerful leader with a commanding presence on the pitch. Arsenal’s title defence last season needed something unique. I don’t know about you, but I believe Declan Rice could be that missing ingredient to take us to another level.

Don’t you?

Sam P

