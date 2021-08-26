Arteta says fans will help Aubameyang return to scoring form this season

Mikel Arteta expects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score more goals this season now that the fans are back at the Emirates.

The Gabon striker endured a poor campaign in the 2020/2021 season and saw his goals dry up after signing his latest big-money contract.

He missed Arsenal’s first match of the season against Brentford and played only a few minutes in their next game against Chelsea.

The attacker was on from the start as the Gunners crushed West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup last night.

He made the most of it by scoring a hat-trick to lift the mood of the Arsenal faithful.

Arsenal’s next match is a tough fixture against Manchester City this weekend and they will hope he can fire them to yet another win.

Fans were absent from matches for the whole of last season, but they have returned to provide an exciting atmosphere at the different grounds.

Arteta expects this to spur Aubameyang on and to get him to score more goals for the club in this campaign.

Asked if the fans returning following the end of Covid restrictions can make a difference in Aubameyang’s performances, Arteta replied as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I hope they do.

‘Obviously he is a really happy character and he needs that connection with people; with family, with friends, with fans.

‘You could see the interaction when he left the pitch and I think that is something really positive for him, yes.’