Arteta says he won’t defend the Arsenal players after Newcastle drubbing

Absolutely no one who belongs to Arsenal Football Club, one way or the another, would be proud of the performance against Newcastle.

Especially when there was so much on the line. A two-nil defeat at the hands of the Magpies makes Arsenal’s passage to the Champions League extremely thin.

After Granit Xhaka gave a critical assessment of the team post game, even manager Mikel Arteta did not hold back in front of the media.

When asked about the embarrassing defeat, the Spaniard said on SkySports, “It’s a really tough night. Normally, I can sit here, and I can defend, but what we’ve done today, it’s not easy.”

“Newcastle were one hundred times better than us in every department from the beginning to the end and it’s hard to accept, but you have to accept it and that’s the reality of what happened today on that pitch.”

Mikel Arteta on if Arsenal need a ‘miracle’ to reach #UCL now: “We need to win & we need a defeat for them [Tottenham]. We know that in football anything is possible. You have to be there. Today we have to swallow all the poison that we can & tomorrow start again.” #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 16, 2022

For most of the match it looked like it was Eddie Howe’s men who were chasing a finish in the top four and not the team from London. It looked like it was men against boys.

Arteta agrees that his team were second best in every department on Monday night. “We didn’t compete, we never got into the game, we put ourselves in trouble time after time, we lost every duel.”

He continued, “Every aspect of the game we were second best and Newcastle totally deserved to win the match, probably by a bigger margin as well.”

Mikel Arteta actually pushed this young players to their "elastic limit". They have obviously given everything and am proud of them. We go again next season, it's really a good fight and i enjoyed it. — Sugamite™ (@Sugamite2) May 16, 2022

Many Arsenal fans have already started doubting whether the former assistant coach of Man City should have been handed a contract extension last week.

However, that’s not the discussion we should be having at current point of time. If there’s even one percent chance of finishing in the top four, we should put all our focus into it.

Also, don’t forget this is the youngest team in the Premier League and the fourth youngest in Europe.

Maybe we all have to be patient to see the true colors of this team.

Yash Bisht

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section