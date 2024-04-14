Arteta says it should have been “a very, very different scoreline” – So what went wrong?

So, the curse of Unai Emery continued and his Aston Villa side completed the double over us, and could have cost us the League title.
We couldn’t use the excuse that we played Bayern Munich on Tuesday because Aston Villa played on Thursday, so they should have been even more tired than us. We can’t blame our (very small) injury list as Villa were missing most of their first team!
So, why did we lose at home to Aston Villa? It would appear that a very disappointed Mikel Arteta thinks that we should have already won the game before half time. The boss said: “We’re really disappointed and frustrated because of the way we played the first half and the amount of chances and situations we created, how dominant we were and it should have obviously been a very, very different scoreline.
“We didn’t capitalise on that and in the second half we struggled much more to get momentum. It was a much more even game, and we dropped the level. They increased it and we conceded very poor goals that cost us the game.
“We didn’t score any goals and on top of that, we conceded two goals that are nowhere near the level that we’ve been at. That’s the reason why we lost the game and you have to congratulate the opponent as well when you lose the game.”
Declan Rice feels the same, that we simply failed to take our chances. He said: “When you create that many chances and have that many one-on-ones with the keeper or you get to the byline and you don’t quite get the cross, or don’t quite get the finish it’s very disappointing,”
“We’ve got to be taking one of those chances because in games like this, teams like Villa have got quality and can come back to haunt you and they did today.
Well, it must have been very hard for him to understand why we didn’t turn up or worse, we did turn up but missed all our chances. But the question that I would like to ask Mikel tonight is; “Do you still think we need a clinical striker this summer?”
Would’ve been a different scoreline if he were’nt up to something of course.
What chance
We were awful in every department.
Dreading Wednesday
Why don’t we go for Ollie Watkins? 19 goals and 10 assists so far. What a player!
Worth breaking the transfer fee for and making him the highest earner. A worthy one, unlike the mistake we made in the summer.
Time for Arteta to go. His touchline antics are unacceptable. And in his heels go Zinchenko (caused the first goal) & Havertz. Few others can also pack their bags!!
A typical plastic comment.
So you expect Arsenal to win every single match?
Some times I wonder why Arteta should be experimenting at any critical stage the season. I had expected him to know his players and where their strength lies and when to utilize them. By now, he should have realized that Trossard is a super sub who makes much from bench than starting. He should by now know that Jesus is wasteful whenever he leads the attack especially, after his injury. He should also know by now that whenever Harvertz plays in the midfield, the team struggles. And finally, he should know that Zinchenko is a big burden and liability as a defender. What I don’t get is this obsession for inverted win back which most clubs has found it’s antidote. Why is it that Arteta refuse to play Zinny in his rightful position which is midfield? We played draw with
Bayern because of our wastefulness in front of the goal. We lost today because of same wasteful opportunities. When exactly can our players be serious 90 minutes? This pattern of play as if nothing was at stake is becoming our trade mark and should be jettison forthwith. I just want to believe that this is not a repeat of last season’s horror. Why would the team be toying with our emotions towards the end of every season? Any team that wants to win titles must be ruthless in front of goals. Arsenal has not shown that ruthlessness. Arteta should stop being under pressure and emotional in his team selections. That is, if he wants to win any major trophy.
Last year we gifted the league to City and this season we might as well. We need to stop buying cast offs like Jesus, Zinchenko, Havertz, & Jorginho from top rivals. These players are good but won’t take us the the EPL title.
Today’s loss is squarely on Arteta. Surely Partey can’t sit on the bench the whole game whilst the team was failing to compete on the midfield. How does he justify sitting both Partey and Jorginho whilst using Havertz in midfield. Havertz has been playing well upfront for a long time then the coach decides to shift him in a key game. If we don’t win the league or CL Arteta needs to go.
We need Tierney back to play ahead of Kiwior and Zinchenko. Arteta has discarded good players he inherited in favor of average players. Players like Martinez should have never been sold. His biggest challenge is favoring players he has brought in even though it’s clear that there are better in the team.
We need a proper striker and another midfielder. Players like Jesus, Zinchenko, Nketiah, Jorginho, Elneny, Vieira, Soares, must go and create space for better players.
Every time Zinchencko plays for Arsenal, the entire defense is weakened. He’s just not good enough, too slow, weak defensively and goes asleep much like Mustafi with an error in him. Zinchencko gives away possession too frequently and easily in dangerous areas of the pitch causing chaos, panic and tiredness to the rest of the players that have to try and cover for him. Arsenal were lucky not to be down by 2 goals earlier in the game, before Villa actually scored. Jesus is a big problem too.He doesn’t score goals. Arsenal must sell these players in the summer. They are not good enough.
This match highlights that we still need a 20 goals per season striker.
I would be pissed if a striker is not bought in the summer.
Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez John McGinn and Matty Cash in addition to long term injuries Ramsey, Buendia, Mings were missing for Villa vs City (almost a whole team as you describe above) while today they were missing Luiz in addition to those long term injuries while were only missing Timber). City were missing Ake, Walker and rested Haarland and De Bruyne (probably after realizing how weakened Villa were but noone can argue City also have by far the best quality depth in the league).
Still not saying Arsenal should not have done the business but as Villa showed today the team they put out today can hurt you and Arsenal were simply not good enough.
He should continue playing Havertz in midfield
Todays game highlighted, what wrong buys, Jesus, Zinchenko and Haverz were. Haverz has performed ok but he isn’t a top midfielder and he isnt a striker. Haverz has done ok but not dazzled. We seeded a striker with the money. Zinchenko is proving a real liability at LB. But it is not something that hasn’t been obvious for a while. Jesus was bought as a striker and that was a massive mistake, he is never a striker. Our second half performance today was jittery, disjointed and had no direction. The system we play is not robust and breaks down under pressure. Two seasons now we have persevered playing this way and as soon as the heat is on we wilt. How can you lead the prem in April two years on the trot and just crumble. Our cup form is dire and we haven’t comped in any cups for 4 years. There are fundamental problems that are not being addressed. If Arteta thinks we should have got anything out of today’s game he is delusional.
Comped!!!! Where did come from. Performed, not comped. Whatever that is.
I’ve now watched the game and was expecting our performance to be far worse than I thought it was having read everyone’s comments
The first half was very much ours but with chances – some better than others – that were missed and defensively Aston Villa were strong and held firm
After 50 minutes the dynamic shifted but I still thought that we were ok. Villa had improved and were giving it a go and we still had opportunities- just fewer
The first goal was horrid and the second was well taken by Watkins.
I’d say the European match against a good BM team on the night took the wind out of our sails.
Aston Villa are not a poor team and it should never have been taken as a home win. I expected us to, but I now really hope the yips are not getting into our system
I thought we lost control of the game in the second half – defended well enough, but villa were able to keep the ball better, and were stopping us from keeping it
i was waiting for us to pull it together and regain control, but it never happened, and eventually villa found a goal.
Basically it appeared to me that emery changed something at half time, and we weren’t about to react to it. I thought we were beaten tactically, but I don’t have the insight to say exactly what the changes were.
UE fed them steroids at halftime? Just can’t believe they played on Thursday and could still boss us in the 2nd half. They should have dropped off
You’re right about being unable to regain the momentum. Maybe I was watching it through the eyes of someone who already knew the score but I just didn’t think we were out of the game until the first goal on 80 minutes. I know the pundits saw the swing towards Villa happening but I just felt that underestimating them was expecting too much of us even though they had a day less to recover. But I do absolutely agree that Emery did a great job.