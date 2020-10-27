Arteta says it was a “very harsh result” against Leicester

Arteta praises his boys and so he should!
Although it is never nice to lose, I do believe that our boys can come away from the Leicester game with their heads held high.
It was a goodish performance from the boys that deserved more than what the game gave them. If we deserved to lose, I would be the first person to say as much, but I don’t feel we did deserve to lose, we were just unlucky with the lack of finishing.
It seems as though Arteta mirrors this as well and speaking to the Arsenal website after the game he said:
“To be fair I was really pleased with the first half, the way we pressed, the aggression we showed against a team that are very capable of breaking that pressure and creating chances against you. We were very effective against that, we were on top of the game, we restricted to nothing, we had the right opportunities to attack good space and create some chances. We scored a goal as well on a set piece, I don’t know how it was disallowed. Then after that in the second half against a really low block you have to be patient and not make any error because this is what they are waiting for: they just need a moment to catch you on the break or with some space and we made the decision when there is no pressure on the ball to try to attack that space and they scored a good goal. After it was difficult in the last 15 minutes, even with three strikers on the pitch we didn’t manage to have enough continuity in our play and we gave too many free kicks away, we didn’t put the ball as often as we could in the box. But credit to them for what they have done but I think it is a very harsh result for us considering what happened in the game.”
Yes the loss is a tough one to take because we performed better and deserved to win or at least get something out of the game, but it is not the end of the world and I am sure Arteta will take out the positives and move it into the next games we have, as well as analyse where we could improve.
Do you think it was a harsh result?
Shenel Osman
Arteta is right, it was a cruel blow and a very frustrating one.
It’s gonna get worst before it gets better, that’s for sure, but In Arteta We Trust! Coyg!
Yes, he is right but need to know ur players bf say u want to use them, our strikers better in leg than head, square place is better than a cross for our team now, mattinelli is not yet back.
I thank God for giving him opportunity to transform this team to this stage and I also pray that God will crown this effort bcoz I could not see the reason why we didn’t win that game
We just have to find a way to win these close games. Liverpool Leicester and Tottenham found a way to win close games and surged to the top. We stay mid table like City and United who we play next. Arsenal has deadly strikers Auba Laca Pepe Nketiah Saka. These guys have to step up. We simply must find a way to beat MU and rejoin the leaders.
No point in crying over spilled milk, or in our case a poor var decision! We had plenty of time to score again but didn’t! They took their chances. End of…
Harsh or not, we still lost! *Wailing* 🤣🤣
It’s done and dusted, need to start thinking of Dundalk….
Ah yes Sue, the mighty Dundalk😳
What Arteta said is correct but goals win games.
LC had only one shot and they scored. Arsenal had 5/6/7 shots but couldnt score because they didnt have the luxury of time and space like Vardy .
Arsenal and indeed most teams have problems playing against teams that defend deep.If you go through the centre ,a massed defence is there.
Arsenal must attack with speed and down the flanks as well. Run at defenders with the ball .
Anyway Arteta is paid to solve the problem.
We simply don’t run at defenders, very rarely anyway. Jog up to the defensive line, pass wide up the line and then usually pass backwards, on the odd occasion put a cross in.
Repeat