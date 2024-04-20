Arteta says its easy to praise his Arsenal players after “10 in a row and one draw”

Despite Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League game that saw the Gunners eliminated with a 3-2 aggregate loss, manager Mikel Arteta has a specific request for the unhappy Gooners.

He says it is easy to encourage and praise the players during these difficult times. Speaking to the media, the Spaniard underscored the importance of keeping confidence in the team no matter what.

“It’s time to be next to these players. It’s easy to be behind them, praise the players, and talk nice things when we win 10 in a row and one draw,” Arteta said.

Despite not progressing in the 2023–24 Champions League, our Gunners still have a chance at glory this season by winning the Premier League.

Winning the title will not be simple as Arsenal must win all six remaining league games (against Wolves, Chelsea, Spurs, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Everton). Not only that, but they need Manchester City, who are two points ahead of them with 73 points, to lose points in their final six games.

Mikel Arteta is hopeful of winning the Premier League, as seen by his statement, “What we still have to play for is beautiful. We’re still playing for a Premier League, and I would really want it!”

