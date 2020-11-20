Arteta says Nketiah and Willock have a chance to face Leeds

Mikel Arteta must be very tempted to make wholesale changes to his first-choice starting XI, especially after seeing the front line go over 6 hours without scoring from open play in the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see what Arsenal team he puts out on Sunday at Elland Road..

Two players that he particularly mentioned in his pre-game press conference was Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah, who scored twice again for the England U21s against Albania this week.

This is what the boss had to say about our twp up-and-coming youngsters….