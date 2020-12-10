Arteta says: “No-one is undroppable” but Aubameyang is showing his hunger

There is no doubt that Arsenal and Aubameyang are not in a good place at the moment, with the Gabonese hitman having scored just one penalty in the ten League games since his only outfield goal against Fulham.

To be fair, the team as a whole has not created many chances for him to get on the end of, but when he has had chances they have not been converted anyway.

There has been lots of questions asked about our captain’s 2body language” and some fans have suggested that maybe Arteta should be trying out making changes to the Arsenal front line, the boss seems convinced that Auba couldn’t be trying harder… “No one is undroppable,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “At the end of the day, we have to find the right players to win football matches. But we cannot forget what Auba has done for this club and what he has done in recent months, not years ago.

“As well, I see how he’s training and how he’s behaving, how much he wants to turn this situation around. When I see that type of hunger, it’s about supporting the player as well as the status he has in the team because of the performances he has provided for this football club.

“Listen, today and this week, the response that I’ve seen from the players and the reaction I saw from the players after the match, I cannot be any prouder. Because I know how difficult it is for everybody at the moment.

“After losing a derby you can be completely down and I saw a completely different team, a team that wants to fight, that has a big belief in what they are trying to do and they want to push themselves and push each other harder and harder.

“Auba was one of the main guys there and today he was walking around the place with an energy that wouldn’t be associated to a team or a player that is suffering at the moment and that is for me the way we have to approach it.”

It seems incredible that just a couple of months ago, Aubameyang was leading Arsenal to beating Man City and Chelsea in the FA Cup closing stages, and Arsenal were on top of the world.

Where did it all go wrong?