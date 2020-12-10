Arteta says: “No-one is undroppable” but Aubameyang is showing his hunger

There is no doubt that Arsenal and Aubameyang are not in a good place at the moment, with the Gabonese hitman having scored just one penalty in the ten League games since his only outfield goal against Fulham.
To be fair, the team as a whole has not created many chances for him to get on the end of, but when he has had chances they have not been converted anyway.
There has been lots of questions asked about our captain’s 2body language” and some fans have suggested that maybe Arteta should be trying out making changes to the Arsenal front line, the boss seems convinced that Auba couldn’t be trying harder… “No one is undroppable,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “At the end of the day, we have to find the right players to win football matches. But we cannot forget what Auba has done for this club and what he has done in recent months, not years ago.
“As well, I see how he’s training and how he’s behaving, how much he wants to turn this situation around. When I see that type of hunger, it’s about supporting the player as well as the status he has in the team because of the performances he has provided for this football club.
“Listen, today and this week, the response that I’ve seen from the players and the reaction I saw from the players after the match, I cannot be any prouder. Because I know how difficult it is for everybody at the moment.
“After losing a derby you can be completely down and I saw a completely different team, a team that wants to fight, that has a big belief in what they are trying to do and they want to push themselves and push each other harder and harder.
“Auba was one of the main guys there and today he was walking around the place with an energy that wouldn’t be associated to a team or a player that is suffering at the moment and that is for me the way we have to approach it.”
It seems incredible that just a couple of months ago, Aubameyang was leading Arsenal to beating Man City and Chelsea in the FA Cup closing stages, and Arsenal were on top of the world.
Where did it all go wrong?
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ah yes, the infinite energy, verve, and spirit the players show in training. Where Xhaka is Pirlo, Willian is Pele, and Auba still scores for fun. Getting tired of the talk when none of it seems to translate to the pitch where results matter.
I look forward to the youngsters playing; lesser competition, but they play exciting football that is enjoyable to watch. When is the last time the first team was enjoyable to watch? Utd away?
Thursdays seem to be the exciting day to watch Arsenal play football.
So today is the day all Arteta fan boys will be out in force as we with thrash a lower third tier team and all of a sudden we will be best in the world with Academy players ever.
No today is the day that Arsenal fans come out seeing it’s match day and as a supporter that’s what we do .
Genuine question, not having a go at you Moshan. Why do you constantly feel the need to create straw man arguments (no one on here is saying Arsenal is the “best in the world” if we beat Dundalk) and belittle fellow Gooners who think Arteta should be given more time as “fanboys”?
Auba should play tonight just for confidence wise maybe grab a goal or 2. Then come Burnley he may be ready to go again…
Just a bad patch for him and shows now what has been said all last season long is he carried us and this proves it.
Hes Captain so up to him how he reacts to all of this!