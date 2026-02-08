Arteta says one Arsenal man knows how to “finish actions”

Martin Zubimendi has continued his impressive run in front of goal by scoring in consecutive Premier League matches, taking his total to five league goals for Arsenal this season. That return places him among the club’s leading scorers and has come as a surprise to many supporters who have followed his career closely. As a midfielder, such numbers represent a notable development and one that the Spaniard himself will no doubt appreciate.

Before joining Arsenal, Zubimendi had never been known primarily for his goals. His most productive league campaign previously saw him score four times across an entire season, which he achieved two seasons ago. This makes his current output particularly striking and highlights how his role and confidence have evolved. At Arsenal, he has demonstrated that he can be relied upon not only for control and balance in midfield but also for decisive contributions in attacking areas.

Zubimendi is adding goals to his game

Zubimendi’s performances suggest a player growing into his responsibilities. He has shown an understanding of when to push forward and how to time his runs into the penalty area effectively. His finishing ability has also stood out, with goals coming through composure rather than fortune. These qualities have added another dimension to Arsenal’s midfield and increased his overall value to the team.

The midfielder’s efficiency has reinforced the trust placed in him by the coaching staff. Arsenal can now depend on him to contribute at both ends of the pitch, offering stability while also posing a threat when opportunities arise. His goal scoring has complemented his other attributes and strengthened the balance of the side.

Arteta praises his attacking intuition

Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his admiration for Zubimendi’s development, particularly his growing influence in the final third. Speaking after the match against Sunderland, the Arsenal manager shared his thoughts on the midfielder’s instincts and finishing ability. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“It’s a bit more than I expected, but when you are with him every single day, he really has a special intuition about when to arrive, in which area, with good timing, in and around the box. He has the quality to finish actions in different ways, with different surfaces, and today I think it was a top finish.”

Those remarks underline why Zubimendi’s current form has been so encouraging. His contributions are no longer limited to building up play, and his growing goal tally reflects a midfielder reaching a new level of influence within the Arsenal squad.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…