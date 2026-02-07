Arteta says returning Arsenal man offers something very different

Kai Havertz has been very productive for Arsenal since returning from injury, and the club are pleased to have him available again as the season reaches a crucial stage. Mikel Arteta was without the German for much of 2025, as Havertz struggled with a series of injuries that repeatedly disrupted his momentum and availability.

Despite his absence, Arsenal have performed exceptionally well. The Gunners have been in fine form throughout the campaign and have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in England and Europe this term. Their consistency and quality across competitions ensured that results did not suffer significantly while Havertz was sidelined, yet his return has added another dimension to the side.

Immediate impact after injury return

Since making his comeback, Havertz has made a noticeable impact whenever he has stepped onto the pitch. His contributions have helped underline what Arsenal were missing during his time out, with his presence providing variety and balance within the team. He has looked sharp, confident, and effective, showing that he has returned in good physical condition and strong form.

The German has offered intelligent movement, technical quality, and an ability to influence matches in key moments. Each appearance has reinforced his value to the squad, and his performances suggest that he is now fully integrated back into the team’s rhythm. Arsenal hopes that he can remain fit for the remainder of the season, as his profile is that of a player capable of making a decisive difference.

Arteta praise and importance to Arsenal

The coming weeks will be particularly important for Havertz as Arsenal continues to push on multiple fronts. Arteta has acknowledged that the player brings qualities that few others in the squad possess, making him a unique and valuable option.

Speaking as reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “We are really happy to have him. Again, he offers something very different to the team and to be able to mix it up and for him to show the level that he’s shown immediately after such a long injury is very impressive.”

Those comments reflect the manager’s satisfaction with Havertz’s recovery and influence. If the German can maintain his fitness, Arsenal will feel confident that he can continue to play a key role as they aim to finish the season strongly and convert excellent form into tangible success.