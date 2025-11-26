Arteta says the atmosphere created by fans makes a difference

Mikel Arteta has spoken about the influence of the Emirates Stadium atmosphere following Arsenal’s latest home victory, as the club continues its drive to win all matches played in front of their supporters. At the weekend, the Gunners claimed an important triumph over Tottenham, a result that delighted a fan base that had generated a remarkable level of energy before kick-off. Even in the build-up to the match, the crowd demonstrated their determination to see their side prevail and created an environment that proved hostile for the visitors. Tottenham arrived with a strong away form, yet the intensity produced by Arsenal’s supporters appeared to unsettle them from the outset.

The Emirates as a defining factor

The impact of the atmosphere was felt throughout the match as Arsenal secured the win and extended the gap between themselves and the teams positioned below them in the standings. The players are ultimately responsible for delivering on the pitch, but there is a clear reason supporters are often described as the twelfth man. Arteta has long emphasised the importance of unity between the squad and the fan base, and the latest display of support reinforced that principle. The response from the crowd contributed not only to the confidence of the players but also to the momentum the team were able to sustain across the ninety minutes. Performances of this nature continue to show how vital home support can be during pivotal fixtures.

Arteta praises the supporters’ influence

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta explained just how significant the contribution of the fans had been. He said, “It has to be one of the best for sure, and the atmosphere, the energy created as well just before the game, I think it was excellent, and it makes such a difference.” He added, “The players were talking about it, I hope our supporters realise what they bring, the joy, the confidence, the energy to the players, and we have to maintain and improve that constantly because it is a massive superpower that we have.” His comments underline the belief that the Emirates crowd can drive the team towards even greater consistency at home as the season progresses.

