Arteta says the fans are crucial to Arsenal : “players felt that connection”

The home crowd at Arsenal have a history of being a little bit quiet at the Emirates, especially when they think we are not playing well. Like when we were losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace last week, and Alexandre Lacazette came on and he tried to get the crowd going.

As he said: “I wanted to bring a bit of energy to the team,” Laca said after the final whistle(via Arsenal.com). “We know when the fans in the stadium are alive and with us, it makes it hard for the opponent. Maybe because of the way we were playing at that moment, they were a bit sleepy, so I wanted to just bring some energy that I know they like, and to change the game.”

But on Friday night, Arteta believes it was completely different. Arsenal were in attacking mode right from the off and the Boss was very pleased to see the fans cheering on our youngsters as they gave us their sixth unbeaten game in a row. “I was extremely pleased with that because I can now see that our supporters are starting to identify with what the team projects and that is very pleasing because at the end of the day we play for them, and you have to find the right purpose to do so,” the manager told Arsenal Media.

“I think the players felt that connection behind them, [it wasn’t just] when scoring a goal, it was right from the beginning and right to the end and if we can generate that every single time we play at the Emirates, it’s very powerful for us and very difficult for the opponent.”

Our next League game is away at Leicester, but tonight we are expecting a full house at home for the visit of Leeds for a place in the Quarter-Final of the League Cup.

If the Gunners can come out of the traps flying like they did on Friday, then I can see the fans having another great night and cheering us on to an emphatic win again…

Long may it continue!

COYG!