Arteta says the January “market is extremely difficult”

There have been numerous Arsenal transfer rumours regarding midfielders and strikers, as those are the two positions that are most urgently in need of strengthening before next season, but, despite the ongoing talk about Vlahovic, Isak, Guimaraes and Wijnaldum, there simply doesn’t seem to be anything concrete in the air at the moment.

I am sure that Arteta and Edu are doing their damnest to get someone in urgently, but as Arteta said in his press conference yesterday, it is extremely difficult to get quality players halfway through the season as they are still needed by their respective clubs.

Arteta said when asked about any possible arrivals this month: “What I really want this month is that we have as many players as possible fit and healthy and that we do the best and maximum with those players. After, we have a strategy of how we want to evolve and improve the team, and whenever that is possible we are going to try to do it. We all know that this market is extremely difficult.”

Arteta’s main problem, as has been pointed out many times since the defeat to Nottingham Forest, that although our first XI are extremely hard to beat, when our backup players are brought into play, our performances drop drastically.

Obviously we can all hope that there are moves going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about, but Arteta’s words are hardly going to leave Arsenal fans full of confidence….