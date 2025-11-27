Arteta says the mindset of Arsenal’s substitutes has been important

Arsenal’s impressive squad depth has become one of the defining qualities of their season, placing them in a strong position to overcome opponents who might previously have posed far greater difficulty. The Gunners have been among the most consistent sides in world football this season, and their performance last night offered further confirmation that they are operating at an elite level. Their Champions League home fixture against Bayern Munich had been widely viewed as their sternest test of the campaign, yet the Gunners approached the match with determination and applied themselves fully to secure victory.

Depth As A Decisive Factor

What made the performance even more noteworthy was the manner in which Arsenal outclassed the Bavarians, a team known for its strength and resilience. One of the significant factors behind the win was the impact of the substitute bench. Two goals were scored by players introduced during the game, a clear indication of how strong Arsenal have become in terms of squad depth. This strength is the product of extensive work to build a balanced team capable of competing on multiple fronts. The results are now visible in the consistency of their performances and the composure with which they navigate high-level fixtures.

The ability to rely on substitutes who can influence a match has elevated Arsenal’s approach this season. It reflects not only the quality available within the squad but also the careful management and preparation that underpin their progress.

Arteta On Substitutes And Mindset

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta highlighted that the contribution of substitutes goes beyond their technical ability. In comments delivered to Arsenal Media, he said, “Yeah, well I think I am very happy. When I was looking at the bench of Bayern, the same. You know, I look at the players that are coming in and they can change the game. So that is why you are required at this level. We certainly have improved that, not only with the quality but as well with the mindset of the players coming in and that is something that is making a huge difference for us.”