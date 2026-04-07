Arteta says the time has come for Arsenal to show what they are made of

Mikel Arteta has issued a rallying call to his players, urging them to demonstrate their resilience as Arsenal seek to ensure their season does not conclude without silverware.

Only a few weeks ago, the Gunners were still harbouring ambitions of completing a remarkable quadruple. However, following their exit from the FA Cup and losing to Man City in the Carabao Cup final, their focus has shifted firmly towards retaining their position in the English Premier League title race. Many observers remain sceptical about their chances in the Champions League, increasing the importance of domestic success.

Arteta Urges Strong Response

Arsenal have experienced a dip in form at a critical stage of the campaign, raising concerns that Manchester City could capitalise and overtake them in the league standings. Despite these challenges, there remains a sense of belief within the squad that they can recover and maintain the level required to secure the league title.

Speaking after Southampton eliminated his side from the FA Cup, Arteta delivered a pointed message to his players. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “We have the most important period in both competitions ahead of us, and it’s now the moment when you have a difficult moment in the season, to show what we are made of – and it is now we have to show who we are.”

Focus on Finishing the Season Strongly

This period represents a significant test of Arsenal’s character and ambition. Their recent setbacks have placed additional pressure on the squad, particularly as expectations had been raised by their earlier performances across multiple competitions.

While their current form is a concern, there remains optimism that Arsenal can rediscover their rhythm in time to finish the season strongly. Their remaining Premier League fixtures will be decisive, and the team must respond positively if they are to secure the title and end the campaign on a high note.