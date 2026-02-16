Arteta says we might see Saka in a different position

Bukayo Saka was not initially expected to start Arsenal’s FA Cup fixture against Wigan, but he was drafted into the team late. While there was the option for him to replace Noni Madueke, Mikel Arteta opted to retain Madueke in his usual role, allowing both players to feature. As a result, Saka was assigned a new position, lining up in midfield, a decision that surprised many supporters but ultimately proved effective.

The Englishman adapted well to the unfamiliar role, contributing to Arsenal’s victory and helping the Gunners progress to the next stage of the competition. The win also brought them closer to potentially lifting another trophy, adding to an already promising season in which they are competing on multiple fronts. With the FA Cup being a tournament in which Arsenal have enjoyed historical success, including their most recent seasonal triumph, Saka will be eager to play a decisive role in securing further silverware.

Tactical Flexibility

Arteta’s decision to deploy Saka in midfield highlights the versatility of both the player and the team. The shift allowed the manager to utilise Saka’s technical ability and spatial awareness in a more central position, enhancing the team’s attacking options. By operating closer to goal, Saka posed a constant threat to Wigan and demonstrated why he remains a key figure in the squad.

Future Potential in Midfield

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta indicated that Saka could feature in midfield more regularly:

“That’s something that’s a possibility. I wanted to try it, and we might use it in the future. There are still so many games, competitions and different scenarios to play in this season, and that’s a possibility that we have. He’s more central, he’s closer to the goal. It’s a bit more difficult for the opponent to get his reference constantly. He can interchange positions with a wide player as well, and he’s so good at picking those spaces. When he’s there, he can really hurt you with the ball.”

Saka’s performance against Wigan emphasised his adaptability and importance to Arsenal. The ability to operate effectively in multiple positions strengthens both his role and the squad as a whole, providing Arteta with tactical flexibility for the remainder of a season in which the club is chasing multiple trophies.

