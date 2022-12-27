Arteta says Wenger returned to Arsenal on the right date

Arsene Wenger returned to Arsenal for the first time since he left the club yesterday as they defeated West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates.

He was Arsenal’s boss for two decades before leaving the club in 2018 and did not like how he was forced to leave the team he had spent much of his managerial career with.

The Frenchman has been busy working for FIFA since he left Arsenal and had rejected offers to return to the club previously.

He claimed to have been hurt by his exit and wasn’t thinking about returning to the Emirates before now.

However, he was in attendance as the Gunners came from behind to beat the Hammers and Mikel Arteta said he chose the right day to return.

The Spaniard said via Goal:

“He picked the right moment, a really special day because Boxing Day is a beautiful day to play football and I thought today the levels were what he deserved and hopefully he’ll like. The players didn’t know [about it]. We wanted to keep it quiet and allow that space for Arsene. Stan and Josh [Kroenke] are here as well and it was a really special day.

“Thank you so much to him for coming. Hopefully walking through the building he’s going to feel everything that everybody thinks of him, the legacy he left here. As well his presence has to be very, very attached to this football club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger is one of the most important figures in our history, and he is one man we need to see back at the club now we are making progress.

His return will delight most fans, and hopefully, it will not be the last time we will see him at the club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids