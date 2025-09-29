Arteta says win at Newcastle shows how badly the players want to be champions

Mikel Arteta expressed his belief that Arsenal’s players demonstrated their determination to become Premier League champions in the manner of their victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Gunners faced significant resistance throughout the match, with Newcastle defending strongly and frustrating Arsenal deep into the fixture. For long periods, it appeared that Arsenal might not find a breakthrough, as the opposition stood firm and blocked many of their efforts.

Arsenal’s persistence pays off

Despite the challenges, Arsenal refused to settle. The players showed their willingness to fight until the end, and their determination was rewarded in the closing stages. With time running out, the Gunners managed to find the decisive goals, striking twice in the final minutes. This dramatic turnaround secured all three points and allowed Arsenal to reduce the gap to Liverpool in the league table.

The victory was not only important in terms of the standings but also a psychological boost. Coming through such a difficult contest reinforced the resilience of the squad and their ability to deliver under pressure. It also highlighted the team’s capacity to respond when matches appear to be slipping away, an essential quality for any side competing at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta’s assessment

After the match, Arteta reflected on the importance of the performance. Speaking as quoted by Independent Sport, he said: “There are moments in the season, and obviously with the start that we had already and the difficult fixtures that we had, today we had the opportunity to close that gap, and do it in a stadium that has a very recent and difficult past for us. I think it shows how much the team wants it.”

His remarks emphasised both the significance of winning at a challenging ground and the mentality of the players in grasping a crucial opportunity. The determination to fight until the last moments and to secure the win showed the character within the squad.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…