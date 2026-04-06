Arsenal News Gooner News

Arteta seems sure Arsenal man has suffered serious injury

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gabriel was substituted during Arsenal’s match against Southampton after 72 minutes due to an injury, and there are now concerns that the issue could be serious. The Brazilian has been a key player for the team, consistently delivering strong performances and forming an essential part of Arsenal’s defensive structure.

The Gunners rotated their squad for the fixture, with William Saliba given the opportunity to rest on the bench. This decision reflected the demands of a congested schedule, particularly with important fixtures approaching in both domestic and European competitions.

Injury Concern for Gabriel

However, Gabriel was unable to continue in the second half, forcing a change that saw Saliba introduced as his replacement. This development was unexpected and will be a cause for concern among supporters, especially given the timing of the injury.

The defeat itself adds further frustration, as Arsenal now faces a challenging run of matches in the Champions League and Premier League. Losing a player of Gabriel’s importance at this stage of the campaign could have significant implications for the team’s ambitions.

Arteta Provides Update

Following the match, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation, offering an initial assessment of the defender’s condition. He said via Talk Sport:

“I don’t know. I think he felt something. I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re going to have to assess him.

“But obviously when a player asks him to be substituted, it’s not good news.”

These comments suggest uncertainty regarding the severity of the injury, although the early signs are not encouraging. Gabriel has been an integral part of Arsenal’s success in recent seasons, providing consistency and leadership at the back.

His absence during the final stages of the season would represent a significant setback and could impact the club’s chances in both the league and the Champions League. Arsenal will hope the injury is not as serious as initially feared, as his presence remains crucial to their defensive stability.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Can Calafiori partner with Gabriel in Arsenal’s defence better than Saliba?
Can Mikel Arteta take the last step to win silverware?
One Arsenal player named as a “big miss” against Southampton
Posted by

Tags Gabriel Magalhaes

8 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  2. I doubt if he was fully fit before the Southampton match as he seemed out of sorts throughout the game.His loss would be a big blow ,particularly if Hincapie is also out,but in any event i hope Arteta does not play MLS against Sporting and Bournemouth.

    Reply

  5. Arsenal players should be more serious because fans have suffered too much,in dis champions league match I expecting d players to know dat d club have supporters.

    Reply

  6. I thought it was Jesus that was injured, as the first picture shows Arteta with Jesus.

    The things they do to get you to read an article.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors