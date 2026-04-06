Arteta seems sure Arsenal man has suffered serious injury

Gabriel was substituted during Arsenal’s match against Southampton after 72 minutes due to an injury, and there are now concerns that the issue could be serious. The Brazilian has been a key player for the team, consistently delivering strong performances and forming an essential part of Arsenal’s defensive structure.

The Gunners rotated their squad for the fixture, with William Saliba given the opportunity to rest on the bench. This decision reflected the demands of a congested schedule, particularly with important fixtures approaching in both domestic and European competitions.

Injury Concern for Gabriel

However, Gabriel was unable to continue in the second half, forcing a change that saw Saliba introduced as his replacement. This development was unexpected and will be a cause for concern among supporters, especially given the timing of the injury.

The defeat itself adds further frustration, as Arsenal now faces a challenging run of matches in the Champions League and Premier League. Losing a player of Gabriel’s importance at this stage of the campaign could have significant implications for the team’s ambitions.

Arteta Provides Update

Following the match, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation, offering an initial assessment of the defender’s condition. He said via Talk Sport:

“I don’t know. I think he felt something. I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re going to have to assess him.

“But obviously when a player asks him to be substituted, it’s not good news.”

These comments suggest uncertainty regarding the severity of the injury, although the early signs are not encouraging. Gabriel has been an integral part of Arsenal’s success in recent seasons, providing consistency and leadership at the back.

His absence during the final stages of the season would represent a significant setback and could impact the club’s chances in both the league and the Champions League. Arsenal will hope the injury is not as serious as initially feared, as his presence remains crucial to their defensive stability.