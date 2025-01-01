Arteta sends a message to Liverpool about catching them in the title race

Mikel Arteta has affirmed that Arsenal will be ready to pounce if Liverpool begins to falter in their relentless pursuit of the Premier League title. The Gunners currently sit nine points behind the Reds, who have displayed extraordinary consistency this season, making them the overwhelming favourites for the crown. However, Arteta remains steadfast in his belief that Arsenal can capitalise on any potential missteps by Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Liverpool’s dominance this season has been nothing short of remarkable, and many now consider the title theirs to lose. Yet, Arteta is quick to remind his players and fans that maintaining such an impeccable run throughout the campaign is a monumental task. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Brentford, the Spaniard urged his team to stay resilient and maintain pressure on the league leaders. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:
“I don’t know, and that doesn’t depend on us. We have to continue to be like a hammer – be there every day, every day, every day. If somebody wins all their matches, congratulate them and go to the next season. But if they don’t, which in the history it hasn’t happened, we will be there.”
Arsenal has been one of the league’s standout performers over the last three seasons, showcasing remarkable consistency and playing an attractive brand of football under Arteta. However, the Gunners are still searching for their first Premier League title since 2004. The team has come close in recent years, but the challenge of outpacing rivals like Liverpool and Manchester City has proven immensely difficult.
Arteta’s remarks underscore the difficulty of sustaining a winning run over an entire season. Even with Liverpool’s current lead and consistency, history suggests that no team is infallible, and opportunities for others could arise. Arsenal, bolstered by their own solid form and depth of talent, are determined to be ready should that moment come.
As the Gunners prepare for their game against Brentford, Arteta’s focus is clear: keep winning, apply pressure, and be ready to seize any chance that emerges. While dethroning Liverpool remains an uphill battle, Arsenal’s persistence and commitment may yet play a decisive role in this season’s title race.
What like they were ready to pounce when Liverpool drew with Newcastle and we drew with both Fulham and Everton around the same time.
Exactly!!!!
Purely as a matter of interest Reggie, do you still consider Liverpool to be an average team?
HNY by the way
Yes Sue, I have always said and it still stands. I wouldn’t swap any of their players one for one for ours. Maybe the Goalkeeper or Diaz but thats it. I think its down to their manager, managing the team/squad, and getting out of them, more than the sum of the parts. Something I have said Arteta doesn’t do so well.
Liverpool are not an average team. They were a good team on decline under Klopp, with several key players appeared to be past their peak and Klopp seemingly out of ideas to rejuvenate the team, making a few disappointing signings.
Slot managed to somehow inject life and belief into the players he inherited, bringing back the form of those players many thought were past it and improving a couple of disappointing signings. That is a sign of a good manager.
If Arteta had managed to bring out more from the players he inherited from Emery and showed a marked improvement with the same players, there would not be doubts over his managerial qualities
So he doesn’t expect Liverpool to remain perfect, even said “in the history it hasn’t happened…”
Yet believes Arsenal will remain perfect in order to capitalize on their slips?
Admire his positivity, but sorry I don’t see it happening. Nothing in our play, style, or approach exudes consistency and what we need to go on a consistent winning run.
We have missed opportunities already, we need Liverpool to absolutely collapse and City continue to stall and drip points.
Liverpools system and tactics are very robust and don’t look like breaking down. The article is flawed.
The ball is round. Maybe Liverpool will bottle it like we did two seasons ago and we can do a Man City coming from behind to pip them. What else can Arteta do but hope for the best and work on his team?
Echoed must thoughts exactly.
He should pipe down and do the talking on the pitch, which the team has failed to do when we have the opportunity to capitalize.
😎