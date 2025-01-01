Arteta sends a message to Liverpool about catching them in the title race

Mikel Arteta has affirmed that Arsenal will be ready to pounce if Liverpool begins to falter in their relentless pursuit of the Premier League title. The Gunners currently sit nine points behind the Reds, who have displayed extraordinary consistency this season, making them the overwhelming favourites for the crown. However, Arteta remains steadfast in his belief that Arsenal can capitalise on any potential missteps by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool’s dominance this season has been nothing short of remarkable, and many now consider the title theirs to lose. Yet, Arteta is quick to remind his players and fans that maintaining such an impeccable run throughout the campaign is a monumental task. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Brentford, the Spaniard urged his team to stay resilient and maintain pressure on the league leaders. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“I don’t know, and that doesn’t depend on us. We have to continue to be like a hammer – be there every day, every day, every day. If somebody wins all their matches, congratulate them and go to the next season. But if they don’t, which in the history it hasn’t happened, we will be there.”

Arsenal has been one of the league’s standout performers over the last three seasons, showcasing remarkable consistency and playing an attractive brand of football under Arteta. However, the Gunners are still searching for their first Premier League title since 2004. The team has come close in recent years, but the challenge of outpacing rivals like Liverpool and Manchester City has proven immensely difficult.

Arteta’s remarks underscore the difficulty of sustaining a winning run over an entire season. Even with Liverpool’s current lead and consistency, history suggests that no team is infallible, and opportunities for others could arise. Arsenal, bolstered by their own solid form and depth of talent, are determined to be ready should that moment come.

As the Gunners prepare for their game against Brentford, Arteta’s focus is clear: keep winning, apply pressure, and be ready to seize any chance that emerges. While dethroning Liverpool remains an uphill battle, Arsenal’s persistence and commitment may yet play a decisive role in this season’s title race.