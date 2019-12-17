According to the Sun, Arsenal are expected to hand former captain Mikel Arteta a deal worth £5m-a-year, the Spaniard is being heavily linked with the Gunners hot-seat.

The Sun add that this lucrative salary was expected to have been offered to the Spaniard during his talks with Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke last night.

The Daily Mail claimed that Arteta’s reported talks with Josh Kroenke would act as the third and final step of the Spaniard’s interview process.

Arteta’s apparent return to the Emirates Stadium seems to be edging closer and the Sun believe that the 37-year-old’s appointment could be announced later this week.

Arteta made 150 appearances for Arsenal during a five-year spell with the Gunners, the midfielder lifted the FA Cup and Community Shield on two occasions during his time in north London.

With Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg struggling to turn around the underperforming side’s fortunes during his caretaker reign so far, it seems like a good idea for the Gunners to seal the appointment of their next permanent manager very soon.

Arteta has honed his craft under the tutelage of tactical genius Pep Guardiola at Manchester City over the last three-and-a-half-years, Arsenal fans will be hoping that he can bring a recipe for success to the Emirates.

Considering the tough period that the club are going through, Arteta’s appointment makes sense as he has an understanding of the way the club works having only left recently.