Arteta set for another huge transfer kitty from the Arsenal owners this summer

Remaining at the Top Isn’t Easy, but Arsenal Are Planning to Stay Put

What an incredible Premier League season! What an exciting moment to be a Gooner! Arsenal has been a beauty to watch this season. With Arsenal’s performance in this campaign, it’s reasonable to expect they can only get better. Anyone who has seen Arsenal under Arteta would undoubtedly agree with me that the team has been improving game after game, season after season.

In order to continue improving the squad, the journalist Dean Jones has stated that Arsenal is willing to meet Arteta’s transfer demands in order to improve their chances of winning the Premier League next season. “It is felt likely they will talk to him about another extension at the back end of this year, but first they plan to reward him with a big kitty for the summer transfer window,” said Jones to Give Me Sport.

“Arsenal will spend over £100 million this summer, but quite how far they stretch their finances will depend on how talks go over Declan Rice.”

Arsenal just has to be better next season; this season, they have performed better and are on track to win the league title now, but to avoid being labelled a one-hit wonder, as Leicester were after winning the Premier League in 2016, they must add quality players who can help them maintain their position at the top.

It is good that Arteta will be backed up in the transfer window. Aside from Declan Rice, who else should be on this Arsenal team next season? For me, it’s Vlahovic: Why doesn’t Arsenal capitalise on Dusan Vlahovic’s uncertain future at Juventus?