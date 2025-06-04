Arteta set to provide Martin Ødegaard with the competition he has been needing

Ethan Nwaneri has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most exciting young talents and now looks set for a positional shift that could shape his long-term role at the club.

Last season, the teenager featured regularly on the right wing, stepping up impressively in the absence of Bukayo Saka. Saka’s injury was a major setback, but Nwaneri’s performances helped ease the burden, showcasing his technical quality, fearlessness, and eye for goal.

Across 37 appearances in all competitions, 26 in the league, seven in the Champions League, and four in the EFL Cup, Nwaneri registered nine goals and two assists. While Myles Lewis-Skelly attracted much of the spotlight, Nwaneri’s impact was equally impressive in what was his breakthrough campaign.

Midfield now viewed as Nwaneri’s natural role

For some time, there had been uncertainty over whether Nwaneri was best suited to a wide role or a more central position. However, that debate now appears to be settled. According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff no longer view Nwaneri as a winger. Instead, he is being groomed for a right-sided central midfield role.

The change reflects a broader shift in Arsenal’s planning. While Saka is virtually undroppable when fit, the same cannot always be said for Martin Ødegaard, who, despite his obvious quality, has struggled with consistency. Arteta now wants internal competition in that creative midfield role, and Nwaneri could be the ideal candidate.

He possesses a natural ability to turn in tight spaces, break lines, and drive into dangerous areas. These are attributes Arsenal previously hoped to see consistently from Emile Smith Rowe. Crucially, Nwaneri also helps unlock Saka by drawing defenders away and creating isolated one-on-one opportunities for the winger.

Arteta handed Nwaneri a start in central midfield against Southampton on the final day of the season, and his performance was widely praised. It may have been a sign of what is to come next season.

Arsenal to target versatile winger in transfer market

With Nwaneri now expected to operate more centrally, Arsenal will turn their attention to signing a wide player who can operate effectively on both flanks. The club’s recruitment team are actively searching for a winger to complement this structural change.

The anticipated arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, an intelligent and defensively solid midfielder, has also reduced concerns about Nwaneri’s defensive capabilities in comparison to Ødegaard. With greater balance behind him, the young midfielder could thrive further forward.

Now the question turns to recruitment. Who will Arsenal sign to support this evolution in midfield and provide cover for Saka out wide?

