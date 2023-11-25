Arteta sets a new managerial record at Arsenal after Brentford win

Mikel Arteta, regarded as one of the best managers in England, has achieved a new milestone in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The Spanish manager has consistently performed well since taking over the helm at Arsenal and has now set a new record. The recent victory against Brentford marked his 116th win as the Gunners manager in 200 games.

This accomplishment makes him the Arsenal manager with the most wins after 200 games, surpassing the records of Arsene Wenger (111) and George Graham (106), as revealed by Coaches Voice on Twitter.

Despite facing initial scepticism from critics when appointed for his first senior managerial role, Arteta has proven himself. Arsenal’s hierarchy, who never doubted his suitability for the position, deserves credit for sticking with him.

What a remarkable achievement and testament to Arteta’s managerial prowess.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has had a good time on our bench and we now expect him to win some trophies in the next few seasons.

The Spaniard knows this and we can tell that he is pushing to end this campaign as the champions of England.

For now, the boys must maintain the standard they have created in some important wins this term.

If we can secure wins even when we are not in our best form, we can be sure that we will win enough games to bring success to the Emirates, possibly even in Europe.